Authorities search for missing man in Cherokee County

Authorities are asking for help finding 47-year-old Shane Burbage.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County authorities are searching for a missing 47-year-old man not seen since Thursday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, which put out an alert on Monday, Shane Burbage was last seen in the area of East Cherokee Drive and Brookfield Court. They believe he might be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Express work van with a Georgia tag that reads RIK8983.

He is described as being about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 275 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.