Teen reported missing in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department in Cherokee County is asking for help finding a teen that hasn't returned home in days.
The department said that 17-year-old William Clayborn was last seen between 1 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Main Street in the city. The agency didn't share any further details about the circumstances of the disappearance or what he was last seen wearing but listed him as a runaway juvenile in an online post shared on Facebook.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective Tom Priest at Tom.Priest@cantonga.gov or 770-720-4883 as soon as possible.