Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County. Have you seen Willie Edmond Roey?

Police have issued a Mattie's Call for the 70-year-old missing man, who has dementia and needs medication.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing just past noon on Thursday and, as of Friday night, still hadn't returned.

Police said that 70-year-old Willie Edmond Roey isn't a resident of Georgia and suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve shirt as he left a relative's home in Decatur around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Roey, who also goes by Billie, is described as about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. DeKalb Police have also issued a statewide Mattie's Call in hopes of bringing him home safely. The alert is reserved for the elderly and those with conditions and disabilities that may put them in danger. In addition to dementia, DeKalb Police said he needs his medication.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.