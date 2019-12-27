JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in eastern Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 57-year-old woman.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old Cheryl Candice McNeal was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday walking down her driveway in the 7800 block of Highway 124. Witnesses said she was heading toward the highway at the time.

Authorities said she was wearing a white, black and gray camo long-sleeve shirt and black pants at the time. She was also carrying a white and brown purse and had a white bag.

Anyone with information about McNeal's location is asked to call Investigator Brad Hill at 706-387-6056.

Cheryl Candice McNeal

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

