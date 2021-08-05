Metro Atlanta man goes missing with 7-year-old boy

Police said the 70-year-old has shown "early signs of Dementia, but has yet to be medically diagnosed."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call Thursday for a 70-year-old man who went missing with a 7-year-old boy.

Hinson Jarvis, 70, and Nathan Jarvis, 7, went missing from their home in Ellenwood around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hinson Jarvis is 6-foot-1 and has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds, police say. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt.

Hinson Jarvis, police said, has shown "early signs of Dementia, but has yet to be medically diagnosed."

Nathan Jarvis is 4-foot-1 and has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, a grey and green Nike shirt, and black and red sneakers, police said.

The two left together in a 2005 Nissan Maxima with Georgia tag RIB7240.