WALKER COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in northwest Georgia are scouring the area looking for a missing man who left his home and never returned on Oct. 26.

Kevin Patrick Moran of Rossville, Georgia is described as being about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may have been traveling in a black 2016 Ford Escape.

Kevin Patrick Moran

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Walker County Sheriff's Office Detective Walt Hensley at 706-638-1909 Ext. 1239.

© 2018 WXIA