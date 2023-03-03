Police need help finding missing Lovejoy teen girl

14-year-old Kyra Ivey was last seen a week ago at the Southfield Townhomes in Lovejoy.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — The Lovejoy Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kyra Ivey.

Police said she was last seen at the Southfield Townhomes in Lovejoy. Officials also said Ivey has been missing since Feb. 24.

She disappeared a little after 3:20 p.m. that day.

Police describe Ivey with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ivey is asked to contact the department at 678-610-9748 or call 911.

