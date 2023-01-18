x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Police ask for public's help finding missing man last seen leaving Emory Hospital Midtown

Here is what we know.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Emory Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, who was last seen leaving Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday.

Police identified the man as 31-year-old Clifford Lakes but did not specify his condition or why he may have left.

If anyone sees Lakes, they are asked to call Emory Police at (404) 727-6111.

Credit: Emory Police

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out