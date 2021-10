Authorities said Frank Graham was last seen around 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan pants and a ball cap.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department said a 92-year-old man with dementia was last seen at the Soma Apartments on Hays Mills Road Saturday afternoon.

