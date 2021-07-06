Police searching for missing man last seen on Howell Mill Road

Gault reportedly suffers from dementia and had a large amount of cash on him last time he was seen.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing man, last reported see around 1705 Howell Mill Road.

On September 18, officers responded to the address in regard to a missing adult man. Once there, they spoke with Anthony Blake, who said his father-in-law, Alphonso Gault had gone missing.

Blake said his father-in-law wandered off towards Howell Mill Rd around 11:30 a.m. and had not been seen since.

Gault reportedly suffers from dementia and had a large amount of cash on him last time he was seen.