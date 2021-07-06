Police searching for missing man last seen on Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing man, last reported see around 1705 Howell Mill Road.
On September 18, officers responded to the address in regard to a missing adult man. Once there, they spoke with Anthony Blake, who said his father-in-law, Alphonso Gault had gone missing.
Blake said his father-in-law wandered off towards Howell Mill Rd around 11:30 a.m. and had not been seen since.
Gault reportedly suffers from dementia and had a large amount of cash on him last time he was seen.
Those with information on the case can contact police at 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously at: nmitchell@atlantaga.gov.