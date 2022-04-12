Missing | Police ask for public's help finding man last seen a day ago at Dunwoody apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Chamblee Police are asking the public for help finding a 19-year-old who was last seen at a Dunwoody apartment complex Monday morning.

Authorities said Arturo Hernandez-Rodriguez was reported missing from Dunwoody Exchange Apartments at 4231 N. Shallowford Road. According to the police department, Hernandez-Rodriguez has high functioning autism, and has been known to frequent several places including the Chamblee Plaza, the QuikTrips on Peachtree Blvd and Buford Hwy, the BP on Buford Hwy and the park on North Shallowford Road in Dunwoody.