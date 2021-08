Martavious Jerel Long was last seen wearing white Adidas pants and a white shirt early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carrollton Police Department said a man last seen early Saturday morning could possibly be in the area of Harris County.

Martavious Jerel Long was last seen wearing white Adidas pants and a white shirt early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight. He is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to police.