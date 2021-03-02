Missing man may be walking from Atlanta to Jackson, deputies say

Mario Antonio Scott, 40, was taken to an Atlanta homeless shelter, but never checked in, authorities said.

JACKSON, Ga. — The Butts County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a 40-year-old man who they said was reported missing after he went to Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 28.

According to Amanda Mac-Bone with the sheriff's office, Mario Antonio Scott was transported by van from the Riverwoods Mental Health facility in Jackson to the St. Peters Homeless Shelter in the 300 block of Peters Street in Atlanta.

Mac-Bone said the van arrived at about 3:30 p.m., and Scott got out of the van.

She said that investigators from Butts County spoke with Doug Miller, a representative of the homeless shelter. Miller told the investigators that Scott never signed into the shelter.

According to Mac-Bone, Scott was listed on the GBI's Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) computer system as a missing person on Sunday, Jan. 31, by the Jackson Police Department.

She said investigators believe that when Scott got out of the van, he tried to walk back to Jackson.

Scott is 6' tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to authorities. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and he may have been wearing a tan Carhartt beanie cap. The bus driver said that Scott may have also been wearing an orange reflective jacket.