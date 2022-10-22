Man reported missing for two weeks in Douglas County

Police said Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on October 8.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Douglas County has been reported missing for two weeks, and police are asking the public for their help in the search.

Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on October 8. Douglas County Police Department said he was last seen leaving his home near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road.

The department said he was wearing blue jeans and an unknown color T-shirt.