Missing person | 71-year-old man last seen in October, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 71-year-old man who was last seen back in October.

Warren Williams, who was diagnosed with paranoia and schizophrenia, was released from the Fulton County Jail on Oct. 11, 2022, and had contact with Cobb County Police near the Rosebrook Crossing area in Smyrna one day later, according to authorities.

He has not made contact with family or friends since then. His brother has reported him missing, according to police.

Williams stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown pants and black shoes. Williams lives in College Park.

His brother said he last saw him wearing a white T-shirt, brown pants and black shoes before he was arrested on Oct. 8, 2022, but was unsure what he may have been wearing when he was released.

Williams' brother also said he does not have a cell phone.