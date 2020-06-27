Deputies looking for missing man with Alzheimer's disease from Newton County

Jesse Jones was reported missing from his home on Friday night, authorities said.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County are looking for a missing 62-year-old man they said is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Jesse Jones was last seen Friday evening at 8:00 at his home on West Holly Court.

According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and no shoes. They said he is 6-feet tall, weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes. A recent photo shows him with what appears to be salt and pepper-colored short hair.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office or call 911 immediately.

