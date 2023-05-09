Missing teen girl reported in Marietta believed to be victim of trafficking, family says

Emorie Williams has been missing for two weeks. Her family said she met an unknown man online.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl is missing in metro Atlanta after her family said she met an unknown man online two weeks ago, according to a flyer from the Black and Missing Foundation

The flyer has been floating around the internet for weeks. Emorie Williams has not returned to her Marietta home since she was last seen leaving on April 27.

Her parents told the Black and Missing Foundation that they believe she is a possible victim of human trafficking at this time. According to the release, Willaims met an unknown man online a couple of days prior to her disappearance.

Williams also has severe medical conditions and does not have her medication, according to her family members.

Her family described her as a 5-foot-8 teen with brown eyes. They said she weighs only 125 pounds. She also has black shoulder-length hair.

Williams' family said she was last seen carrying a black L.L. bean backpack with her initials on it in pink.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said she has a mole on her left thumb. They have reported her as a runaway juvenile.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams is also listed as a missing person with the Cobb County Police Department.