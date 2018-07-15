MARIETTA, Ga. -- Family members of 18-year-old Jada Holmes said she has been located safe and sound early Sunday morning.

Jada's mother, Alicia Johnson, contacted 11Alive News shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to say she had been located safely.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Jada has autism and gets confused when she's not involved in her normal routine.

"Our family needs your prayers and thoughts right now," the teen's aunt, Shanika Taylor, said during the search. "Any information, no matter how small, would help us out."

Her family and Cobb County authorities had been searching for Jada since she had gone missing from her Marietta apartment on July 5.

