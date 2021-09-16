Family searching for 26-year-old woman last seen in August

Olivia Samantha Fowler was reported missing to the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office over a month ago on Saturday, Aug. 14.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A family is desperately searching for their 26-year-old daughter last seen in Meriwether County in August.

Olivia Samantha Fowler was reported missing to the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office over a month ago on Saturday, Aug. 14.

According to the sheriff's office, she was seen the day before on Friday, Aug. 13 around 2 a.m. after she left her home in the 100-block of Long Road. She was reported to be walking in the Chalybeate community, just outside the city limits of Manchester.

Fowler is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair, and has green and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut-off shorts, and black flip-flops. Additionally, the sheriff's office said she is missing a front tooth and has a tattoo on her right arm that says "I love you."

Fowler is also known to use the name "Hightower", according to the sheriff's office.

After investigating, the sheriff's office said the last known credible sighting of Fowler was by a Georgia DNR officer on Friday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m., who reported seeing her walking along Pebble Brook Road in Meriwether County, the day before she was reported missing.

Investigators with the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office said they have followed up on all known witness reports and have canvassed the area including ground and aerial searches. Authorities have also searched outside Meriwether County's jurisdiction.

Fowler's family has also launched a social media campaign on Facebook #bringoliviahome to help find her.