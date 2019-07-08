ATLANTA — A missing mother of two with ties to Atlanta has been found safe, family and police confirm.

Hamdi Abdulahi had not been seen since July 27, but police now say she has been safely found in Minneapolis.

The last time anyone saw the 31-year-old physically was Saturday, July 27 in the 2000 block of Blaisdell Avenue where she lives. The last time anyone spoke to her on the phone was the morning of Sunday, July 28. She said she would be back home in a few hours.

After a days-long search, she was finally found.

Hamdi's sister and 11Alive reporter Neima Abdulahi said thanked the Minneapolis Police for their help and to everyone who helped bring awareness on social media.

Abdulahi is a 31-year-old mother of two who moved to Minneapolis in August 2018 from Nashville, where she lived for eight years.

She grew up in the Atlanta area. She is an American citizen and moved from her homeland of Somalia in 1996 as a child with her family.

Missing in Georgia: Have you seen them?

His body was found in a church cemetery. Do you know him?

Her body was found near the Chattahoochee River. We don't know her name.

Georgia model disappears, body found with organs missing