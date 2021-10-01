Newnan teen hasn't been seen since he left home days ago

Police say the teen has run away from home before, but he usually returns the next day. Now, his family says they're worried.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a teen who ran away from home days ago and hasn't been seen since.

According to a statement from the Newnan Police Department, Isaiah Davis left his home on Savannah Street on foot. Police say this is common practice for Davis, but the 14-year-old usually returns home on his own within a day once police are notified.

Davis hasn't been seen for five days now, and police and his family are asking for the public's help in bringing him back home.

He's described as being a Black male, standing about 5-feet 6-inches and weighing around 140 pounds. Authorities say he has short black hair and brown eyes.

"The family is super worried and concerned about Isaiah Davis. He's a 14-year-old teen. Please send any tips in," his mother Yolanda Reeves said.