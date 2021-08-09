Reward in place for information involving disappearance of teen who didn't return home after school

Police say a 14-year-old has been missing since Thursday.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: On Aug. 11, officials announced the missing teenager has been found safe. Read more here.

---

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police, and other agencies are assisting the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department to find a 14-year-old who disappeared on Thursday leaving school.

According to APS, witnesses last saw her walking away from North Atlanta High School around 4 p.m. last Thursday. They said she was on Northside Parkway headed toward Mt. Paran.

Crime Stoppers said there is currently a $100,000 reward in place for any information leading to the apprehension and arrest of anyone involved in the disappearance.

APS said her case has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center, a database that shares information about missing persons statewide.

11Alive Viewers have reached out wondering why APS is in charge of this investigation, instead of Atlanta Police.

The district said surveillance cameras show her didn’t get on the bus at North Atlanta High. APS has its own police force and its jurisdiction stretches to 500 yards around campus, so this case falls under them.

APS has 91 officers on its force. Two are usually assigned to North Atlanta High fulltime. APS said several officers are working this case, and they have the same policing powers as Atlanta Police.