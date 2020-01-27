GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family is hoping that someone comes forward to help them find a man who vanished months ago.

61-year-old Oswald Stewart's family said he went missing in August 2019.

According to a Gwinnett County police report, officers said they were dispatched to Zams Used Cars on Oct. 29, 2019. An associate there called the police and said the last time he saw Stewart was about three weeks prior.

He told officers that Stewart was temporarily living at the business. They grew concerned because all of his belongings and his vehicle were still there, but they hadn't seen him, according to the report.

Oswald Stewart

Gwinnett Co.

Months later, Stewart's family said they still haven't seen or heard from him.

He's described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. The police report said he was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

