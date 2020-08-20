Decatur Police are looking for a missing man with mental disorder

Andrew Keegan was last seen leaving a friend's house in East Atlanta on Sunday evening on a Yamaha motorcycle.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in Decatur are looking for help from the public in locating a missing 29-year-old man who they said was last seen leaving a friend's house in East Atlanta on Sunday evening, August 16, on a motorcycle.

According to Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender, Andrew Keegan left his friend's house at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening riding a black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle with a Georgia license tag number XNY032.

Family members said Keegan has not returned home. Bender said that family and friends have not been able to make contact with him.

Keegan is described as a white male, about 6-feet-1-inch tall who weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and has been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Keegan or his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Tiffany Edwards at 678-553-6621, or via email at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com.