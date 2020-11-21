Subject of Chamblee missing person report found dead

Authorities said Marion Ivan Lopez Guerrero's death was tied to a vehicle accident in Doraville, but provided few other details.

Police say the search for a missing man on dialysis has come to an unexpected and tragic end.

Chamblee Police announced on Friday that the department was calling off its search for 38-year-old Marion Ivan Lopez Guerrero after he was confirmed to have died.

"Because of unfortunate circumstances surrounding a vehicle accident in the city of Doraville, Mr. Guerrero is deceased," Chamblee Police spokesperson Tisa Moore said.

11Alive is working to gather more details regarding the accident that led to Guerrero's death.

Police put the call for help out on Wednesday saying that Guerrero's mother hadn't seen him since Sept. 12. She told police that he had kidney failure and was needed medical attention. Neither family nor Northside Hospital in Gwinnett, where he received dialysis treatment, had heard from him since his disappearance.