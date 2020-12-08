Paulding County woman missing for a year now

Family and friends of Matilde Gonzalez have not seen or heard from her since Oct. 2019

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking the public for help to find Matilde Gonzalez, 43, who was reported missing on Oct. 13, 2019.

Gonzalez was last seen in Cobb County on October 11, 2019. No one has had contact with her since that day the sheriff's office said.

Gonzalez is described as 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattooed eyebrows, the sheriff's office added.