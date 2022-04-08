Police search for missing teen in Clayton County

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in Riverdale. Now the Clayton County Police Department is asking the public for help.

Jason Mahone was last seen on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the 6000 block of Wood Circle West in Morrow. According to police, the 18-year-old told his parent that he was on the way home and is believed to be on foot.

Mahone is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 140 pounds. Mahone was last seen wearing beige sweatpants, a black t-shirt, white shoes and a beige headscarf. Police said Mahone has been diagnosed with ADHD.