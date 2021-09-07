$20K reward offered for missing Polk County elderly woman who hasn't been seen in over 30 days

Authorities say 83-year-old Barbara McCray, who goes by "Granny" or "Mama," hasn't been seen since July 31.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — There is now a $20,000 reward for a missing Polk County elderly woman who hasn't been seen in over a month.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that 83-year-old Barbara McCray has been missing for 38 days.

"Instead of our normal Traffic Law Tuesday, we want to push Mrs. McCray’s photo out again," the sheriff's office said.

McCray, who also goes by "Granny" or "Mama," was last seen on July 31. Deputies say she has Dementia and was wearing a light top and a back skirt the last time she was spotted.

Officials describe the elderly woman as being 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds.

There's now a $20,000 reward for information on McCray's location or physical recovery. Authorities say they're actively investigating any and all leads or tips they receive regarding her disappearance. Anyone with information regarding McCray is urged to contact Detective Bowman at (678) 246-5107.

"Please feel free to contact our agency with any information, big or small," they said.