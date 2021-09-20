Clayton Police: Missing man last seen leaving home, getting into Uber

He was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing a blue and white Nike tracksuit and blue and white Jordan sneakers, according to police.

REX, Ga. — Clayton County Police are searching for a missing man, who they say was last seen leaving his home and getting into an Uber to meet up with his friends Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said Willie Fowler, 20, was last seen at his home at the 3500-block of Bell Drive in Rex, Georgia, and getting into an Uber at 1 p.m.

Fowler is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Clayton Police said he was last seen wearing a blue and white Nike tracksuit, and blue and white Jordan sneakers.