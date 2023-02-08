'Help me reunite these babies with their mother' | Family pleads for help in missing woman's case

Imani Roberson's mother said the last time she saw the 29-year-old was on July 16. Weeks later, deputies are still looking for her.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Sunday dinner was the last time a Rockdale County family said they saw a mother of four before she disappeared.

Clarine Andujar-White tearfully stood before journalists Wednesday afternoon as she described the last time she was able to interact with her daughter, Imani Roberson, on July 16.

“She left my home about 5:30 on Sunday evening after we had dinner en route to her home with her two children and has not been seen since," Andujar-White said.

The other two children stayed behind with Andujar-White. Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said it was Roberson's mom who filed a missing person's report on July 17 after she made several attempts to get in contact with her daughter.

The sheriff said Andujar-White even went to Roberson's house -- which is just two streets away from where she lives -- but didn't find her there.

“It was just out of character for her daughter," Levett said.

Andujar-White begged the public to help reunite her family. She's experienced tragedy before and wants to find the missing 29-year-old.

“Over the course of the last 20 years, I have lost three children," she said as her face filled with emotion. “Please help me bring Imani home."

The sheriff's office is working constantly with the goal of doing just that.

Levett said investigators have put in over 400 hours on the case. Some of those efforts led to a search warrant for Roberon's home. Authorities eventually found her vehicle in south Fulton County burned.

Photos shared with 11Alive by Roberson's dad show the ground charred where the car was found on a property off Camp Creek Parkway near Union Road.

The sheriff's office is working with GBI, the Atlanta Police Department, and other agencies in its efforts to find Roberson. Levett said they've also contacted cadaver organizations to help them with searches in areas they want to comb through.

Roberson is married and Levett said the mom's four children are ages 11, 9, 3 and the youngest he believes is only 1 month old. He explained that it was the oldest two who stayed with their grandmother on the day she went missing. However, the youngest two are also safe. Levett didn't give any further details about the children's whereabouts, only confirming that they are all OK.

“We just urging the community, any of Imani’s friends or anyone that may have talked to Imani, may have talked to her children, may have talked to her husband, to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office," he said.

He said he's assured the family they are going to get answers about her disappearance.

"Someone’s going to answer to this," the sheriff said.

As investigators work their way through every piece of evidence, Andujar-White hopes someone will come forward soon that could move the case along. She said no detail is too small.

"Imani loves her children, I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help me reunite these babies with their mother," she said.

She wiped the tears from her eyes as she left the podium.

“These are children that need their mother and we are going to continue to search and investigate this case until we find Imani," Levett said.