FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. -- Police in Floyd County are asking for help in finding a missing 68-year-old man who they say has dementia.

Dickie Stewart went missing from his home off Alabama Highway around midnight, according to police. In addition to dementia, authorities say Stewart has Parkinson's disease.

Stewart stands 6' tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a light blue shirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Floyd County Police at (706) 235-7766.

