DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl who went missing more than a month ago has been found safe in another state, police said.

DeKalb Police said Kyla Flagg went missing on May 15.

Flagg was believed to have run away from her father's home in eastern DeKalb County, according to officials.

In a tweet, DeKalb police said they are working with other agencies to bring her safely back to Georgia.

