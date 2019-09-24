FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County Police say they're looking for a teen who left home wearing boxers and flip flops.
The department said 16-year-old Braxton Crider was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night as he left his Fairhaven Dr. home.
Patrol officers in the area of Coosa are looking for the teen. If anyone sees him, they are advised to contact the Floyd County Police Department.
Floyd County Police Department
