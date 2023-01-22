Coweta County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in finding missing teen

If you know where Cameron Johnson is, you are asked to call law enforcement at 770-254-3911.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Friday evening.

Cameron Johnson, whose age was not disclosed by deputies, was last seen walking away from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Ga., at 6:45 p.m.

Cameron was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans, according to deputies. He is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.