Clayton County Police looking for missing 15-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton Police are in search of a 15-year-old who has been reported missing. Authorities are looking for Jordan Philips.

On August 26, Clayton County Police said they went to the 7200 block of Fernwood Drive, which was the last place Philips was seen.

The 15-year-old is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Police added that Philips has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Philips' whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.