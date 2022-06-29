Police search for missing teen in Clayton County

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, lavender book bag, green "Rugrats" shirt, and black shorts.

ATLANTA — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 16-year-old, according to Clayton County Police.

On Tuesday, officers said they responded to a report of a missing person on Raven Drive, where they learned Summer Faatuai had left her home around 2:15 p.m. without permission and had not returned.

She was last seen walking north on Raven Drive, police add.

Faatuai is described as being 5’8” in height, with a blonde hair and green eyes. However, the photo provided by police shows her with red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, lavender book bag, green "Rugrats" shirt, and black shorts.

The girl has been diagnosed with ADHD and Bipolar Disorder, according to police.