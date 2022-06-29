Police search for missing teen in Clayton County

ATLANTA — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 16-year-old, according to Clayton County Police.
On Tuesday, officers said they responded to a report of a missing person on Raven Drive, where they learned Summer Faatuai had left her home around 2:15 p.m. without permission and had not returned.
She was last seen walking north on Raven Drive, police add.
Faatuai is described as being 5’8” in height, with a blonde hair and green eyes. However, the photo provided by police shows her with red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, lavender book bag, green "Rugrats" shirt, and black shorts.
The girl has been diagnosed with ADHD and Bipolar Disorder, according to police.
Anyone who has comes in contact with her is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.