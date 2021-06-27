16-year-old girl with PTSD, bipolar disorder reported missing, police say

She was last seen wearing a red zip-up top, blue jeans and "furry" flip flops, police said.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police need the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Jonesboro home on Saturday evening.

Clayton County Police said Nevaeh Williams has suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

She is a Black girl with black hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-8 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red zip-up top, blue jeans and "furry" flip flops, police said.