DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need help bringing a missing 13-year-old home safe.

Authorities provided a photo of Stefan Vann on the police department's Facebook page.

He was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia, wearing a tan shirt, military camo pans and tan military boots.

He's around 5' 9 and weighs about 180 pounds.