Missing teen | Police looking for 13-year-old out of DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall.
Police add that he was wearing gray sweatpants and a camo shirt.
Those who see him are asked to call SVU 770-724-7710.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
