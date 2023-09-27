Found: Missing 13-year-old girl spotted on camera leaving Atlanta middle school, authorities say

The teen was spotted walking out of David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The photo and name of the teen have been removed since she is a minor.

A missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving an Atlanta middle school on Wednesday was found, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

The school said she was found around 1 a.m. safe and with her parents.

The teen was spotted walking out of David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m. on the school's security cameras, a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools said. It was there she got into a car with Georgia plates.