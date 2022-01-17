Teen goes missing from metro Atlanta home, police say

Jackson Forehand has been missing since Sunday.

HAMPTON, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a home on Hampton Road in Hampton, Ga. around 6:15 p.m. in regards to Jackson Forehand being reported missing.

The boy is 5-foot-11 and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen waring a camouflaged jacket, red sweater, blue jeans and tan pants underneath. Police say he has been diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).