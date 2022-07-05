Teen still missing after several weeks, last seen in Carroll County, sheriff says

The Bartow County Sheriff said Kaylee may now be in the Cartersville area and still remains missing as of Tuesday morning.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks.

Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are also still investigating what happened to Kaylee. The Bartow County Sheriff said Kaylee may now be in the Cartersville area and still remains missing as of Tuesday morning.

"Investigators have been working diligently around the clock on this case and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee's electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices," the sheriff's office said. "We continue to receive tips and possible sightings and none have been substantiated as of this time."

Kaylee is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Previously, Kaylee's family told the Carroll County Sheriff's Office that they are "very worried" about her.

The sheriff's office previously said it's unknown where she may be headed but she has family in the Tampa, Florida, and Brooksville, Florida, areas. It's also not known what she's wearing but her mother previously told the sheriff's office she may have a dark blue backpack with a horse on the front of it and the word "Mazi" or "Kaylee" on it. She may also be wearing black tennis shoes or converse, her mother previously said.

The sheriff's office said Kaylee does not have a phone or a car. She requires medical care and "could possibly be with someone she met through certain apps online," according to the sheriff's office.