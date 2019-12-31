DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a 16-year-old runaway who left home more than three weeks ago.

The sheriff's office says Paris Glymph was last seen on Dec. 7 in Douglasville.

They caution that the girl is believed to have left of her own volition.

"Our investigators have tried to exhaust any possible leads (friends, family, known hang-outs) before releasing this information," the sheriff's office says.

The girl is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 128 pounds.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Investigator Darrell BLack at 770-920-4914 or 770-949-5656.

He can also be reached via email at dblack@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

