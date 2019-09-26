The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a missing girl.

Police said 13-year-old Danielle Vinett is with an unknown man and woman.

Vinett is described as 5'3" tall and about 110 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Vinett's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Hiram Police Department.

Danielle Vinett, 13, missing child

Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office

