LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say they found the 18-year-old's cell phone in the trash but have not said how long he has been missing.
William Johnson is described as being a white male, is 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say his cell phone was found in the trash at the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. It was also said that this is the same site where the recent controversial Rainbow of Living Gathering took place.
RELATED |
- 'We don't condone it' | Rainbow Family member says they stand for peace, not violence
- Murdered woman identified after leaving Lumpkin County Rainbow Family gathering
- 'I killed her' | Woman murdered after Rainbow Family gathering identified
- Sheriff: C.J. Elliott has been found alive in Minnesota
If anyone has any information on Johnson's whereabouts, they are asked to contact Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office at 706-864-0414.
© 2018 WXIA