LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say they found the 18-year-old's cell phone in the trash but have not said how long he has been missing.

William Johnson is described as being a white male, is 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say his cell phone was found in the trash at the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. It was also said that this is the same site where the recent controversial Rainbow of Living Gathering took place.

If anyone has any information on Johnson's whereabouts, they are asked to contact Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office at 706-864-0414.

