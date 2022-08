Tiffany Smith has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl with "multiple mental disorders" has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, police say.

Tiffany Smith was last seen at a home along Red Oak Drive in Riverdale on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds with black and and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a "Champion" hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike slides.