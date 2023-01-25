Deputies asking for public's help in finding Rockdale County teen last seen at his home

Deputies posted multiple photos of 16-year-old Jackson Tabb on Wednesday evening.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Deputies said that Jackson Tabb was last seen at his home on Weatherstone Circle SE in Conyers on Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.

Tabb is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair. Deputies said they do not know what he was last wearing, but that he typically likes to wear jeans, a hoodie and Nike shoes.

Tabb also currently attends Rockdale County High School.

Anyone who sees Tabb or knows where he is asked to contact Investigator Kec with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-278-8186. People can also email tips to Kec at belmina.kec@rockdalecountyga.gov.