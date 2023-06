Authorities said Shawn Tanner was last seen in Lawrenceville Thursday around 8 a.m. near Park Knoll Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old boy, who was last seen in a Lawrenceville neighborhood Thursday morning.

Authorities said Shawn Tanner was last seen around 8 a.m. near Park Knoll Trail. He's estimated to be about 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, wears glasses, and could have on green-colored high-top tennis shoes.