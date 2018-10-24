CHEROKEE CO., Ga. -- She's 17 and she's been missing since Tuesday in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County deputies tell 11Alive News that Annabelle Mooney, 17, was last seen near Sam Nelson Rad and Talemine Drive.

She is 5'8" tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing black sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

Investigators say she may be a runaway.

Anyone with information about Annabelle Mooney is asked to call Cherokee 9-1-1 or one of these phone numbers: 678-493-4080 or 770-928-0239.

