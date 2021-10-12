Clayton County teen reported missing after going to Krispy Kreme, police say

Police say they've tried to contact the boy through the phone number linked to his Instagram account, but no one has answered.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy.

Logan Wade went missing after leaving his home on Thursday, police say.

According to police he was headed to a Krispy Kreme off Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Ga. when he went missing.

Police believe he was headed there to meet someone he met on Instagram known as "Shrek" to buy marijuana.

Police say Wade may have a gun with him because his father's handgun was missing from his home.

Wade is 6-foot-3 and weighs 140 pounds. They say he was wearing light blue jeans, a black shirt and Nike slides.